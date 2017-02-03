Kylie Jenner Hits Back After Her Madame Tussauds Waxwork Is Criticised

The 19-year-old reality star calls her fans 'f****** idiots'. Eep...

Kylie Jenner‘s been working on a very exciting new project… she’s getting a waxwork at Madame Tussauds!

Yep. Following in her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s footsteps, the 19-year-old took to Snapchat yesterday to reveal that she was getting measured for her own figure.

She told fans: ‘You guys, we’re here doing the first measurements. I’m getting my very own wax figure. It takes like six months.’

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians lady then shared photos of her her hand in a mould, a pile of false eyes and paint being mixed for her skin.

Of course, the majority of fans are very excited to see the finished product. Comments on Instagram included: ‘OH MY GOD ITS A WAX FIGURE,’ and: ‘Can’t wait to see it.👏 [sic].’

But unfortunately, she ended up receiving some criticism for the pictures of her foundation being mixed.

After seeing the colours of the paint, some seemed to think that Kylie was trying to make her skin tone darker. Hmm.

However, she was quick to hit back at the suggestions. In a series of Snapchat videos, she ranted: ‘I’m not trying to make my wax figure darker than I am, you f****** idiots.

‘They were mixing all those colours on a palette, not me. Stop reaching! I don’t even have a say in this so let’s leave it to the professionals, people!’

TBH, it’s not like we were seeing the final shade, and paint always looks different when it’s dry. So maybe everyone should just leave Kylie alone, yeah?

While her waxwork will be displayed in America, we’ve got our fingers crossed it’ll be making its way to the UK at some point…