People Have Noticed Something Interesting About Kylie Jenner’s Valentine’s Post

Kylie Jenner has returned to social media after welcoming her first child, Stormi, earlier this month. But her Valentine’s Day post had nothing to do with her baby girl, or her boyfriend Travis Scott.

Jenner’s second photo of her post-baby bod saw her in all black, from her hooded sweatshirt and Kim Kardashian-style bike shorts to her polka-dot stiletto booties. The new mum had on a full face of makeup and her hair looked freshly blown out, though considering her position lounging on the floor in sweats, it doesn’t seem like she was about to head out.

vday 🖤♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 14, 2018 at 10:52am PST

While this all-black look is relatively low-key (for Kylie!), her sister Kourtney Kardashian did not hold back when it came to her Valentine’s Day look.

The mum of three, who is dating model Younes Bendjima, shared an ultra glam photo of herself lounging in bed in racy red lingerie and a totally done-up face of makeup.

v ❤️day makeup on my app A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 14, 2018 at 6:08pm PST

As for the last pregnant Kardashian, Khloé, she shared her V-Day plans with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on her app. ‘We’re both not very needy when it comes to this kind of stuff, so we’re just going to go to my mum’s and have a couples’ dinner with my family. Cute, right?’ she wrote.

Fear not, they’ll also have some alone time earlier in the day. ‘But I’ll be doing some cooking too! Tristan is Jamaican and he absolutely loves Jamaican food. He could eat Jamaican food seven days a week 365 days a year.

✨ Day 1 of 2018 ✨ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2018 at 10:08am PST

‘His mum has been teaching me how to make authentic recipes, so I will be making him an amazing Jamaican meal earlier in the day.’

No word yet if Kim and Kanye will be joining the family dinner, but the reality star did share a cute photo with her hubby to wish him a Happy Valentine’s Day.

‘I love you to infinity!’ she wrote.

As for Kendall Jenner, who hasn’t commented on her current relationship status, she’s saving her Valentine’s Day wishes for her fans.

The model, who is in the midst of a busy fashion month, retweeted a fan’s photo with her to wish them a ‘happy vday.’

