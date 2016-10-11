Kylie Jenner Just Responded To A Critic With Ultimate Sass

Someone has taken issue with Kylie Jenner's look, but she's hit back...

Another day, another case of social media shaming. Sadly.

Kylie Jenner must see a lot of negative comments about herself.

Of course, that certainly does not excuse it or make it okay, but with over 18 million followers on Twitter alone, we’ve no doubt that she gets a lot of notifications on that phone of hers.

See: Kylie Jenner Is Launching A Pumpkin Spice Lip Kit

Today, though, the 19-year-old decided to hit back at one particular tweet. And it appears to have come from a social media user that’s taken issue with Kylie’s way of dressing.

Sigh.

The tweet in question reads: ‘@KylieJenner looks like a 14 year old prostitute.’

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared the message on her page, and added: ‘Idk I feel like I look like a 19 year old prostitute’.

What a clap back.

Her fans were quick to appreciate it too, with reactions including: ‘KYLIE LOL’ and ‘reasons why I love Kylie’.

One wrote, ‘nah more like a 19 year old hottie’ [sic].

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 9, 2016 at 2:17pm PDT

Of course, Kylie Jenner can wear whatever she chooses.

The star has always had a unique personal style, and we happen to think that she’s been looking super fierce of late.

And anyway, shaming is never cool.

Good for you, Ky.