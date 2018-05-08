Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut At The Met Gala

The new parents put on a loved-up display...

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may already be parents, but they have only just made their relationship red carpet official.

The 20-year-old and her rapper beau stepped out for their very first public appearance at the Met Gala on Monday night.

What a way to do it, eh?

The famous fashion event, hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, also marks Kylie’s big return to the public eye since welcoming her daughter Stormi back in February.

The youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner family opted for an all-black outfit, wearing a floor-length Alexander Wang gown that boasted cut-out detailing and a thigh slit.

Travis was matching his girlfriend, wearing a black utility jacket and tailored trousers by the same designer.

The couple served up plenty of PDA on the red carpet, showing fans that they’re as happy as ever. Kylie and Travis welcomed their first child together earlier this year.

The makeup mogul kept her pregnancy private, only announcing the news three days after giving birth.

After months of speculation, Kylie let fans in on her happy milestone via a statement on Instagram.

She also shared an adorable home video entitled To Our Daughter, which was uploaded to her YouTube channel.

We think we may have just found our new favourite showbiz couple…