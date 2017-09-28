So This Is How Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Feel About Marriage, Apparently

It sounds like the pair, who are reportedly expecting their first child, aren't planning to tie the knot right now...

By now we’re sure you know all about the apparent Kardashian/Jenner baby boom.

Yup, if multiple reports are to be believed, both Kylie Jenner and her sister Khloe Kardashian are expecting for the first time.

And you may have noticed that this is also happening at the same time as the rumours that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will be welcoming their third child through a surrogate, although this is also yet to be confirmed.

Kylie, 20, went public with her beau Travis Scott in April, and at the weekend it was revealed that the pair are looking forward to welcoming their first child.

TMZ broke the ‘news’, with sources claiming that the youngest Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had been ‘telling friends’ about her pregnancy. A source also reportedly confirmed to PEOPLE that she is due in February.

throwback 😍 Mary Jo is the perfect red @kyliecosmetics ♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 25, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Fuel was added to the fire when Kylie was spotted out and about in a baggy t-shirt, covering up her figure. Eagle-eyed fans have also noticed that she’s taken to sharing throwback snaps with her 98 million Instagram followers.

But what does this mean for Kylie and her blossoming relationship with Travis?

Well, according to TMZ, marriage isn’t on the cards any time soon.

A source that has been described by the publication as ‘well connected’ alleges that they are ‘trying to figure out their relationship.’

According to the US gossip website, whilst they’re definitely not discussing marriage (and, er, why should they be?!), they are talking about raising their daughter.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Sounds perfectly normal to us.

A successful and head-strong businesswoman, we think that Kylie would also make an incredible mum. And it seems as though she’s sharing her first-time experience with big sister Khloe Kardashian.

We’re sending all the love to the family. And hoping that we get some official confirmations soon.