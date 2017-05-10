Everything We Know About Kylie Jenner’s Rumoured New Boyfriend

Who is Travis Scott? We break down everything you need to know about Kylie's new beau...

Looks like Kylie Jenner has officially moved on from her ex Tyga, who she was with for two years, after their break up some time in March.

Recently the reality star has been spending a lot of time with Travis Scott, and has been spotted looking very loved-up with the rapper.

While neither of the two has commented on the new relationship yet, a source did confirm the relationship to E! News yesterday, saying: ‘They are together for now, they are having fun.’ Another source added that: ‘It’s real’ when asked about the pair.

On Sunday, the couple were spotted kissing at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, where Travis was playing a set, according to The Sun. Meanwhile, Scott’s fans are convinced that the below tweet posted a few days ago – which Kylie herself ‘liked’ – confirms that the pair are indeed together.

But that’s not all: the pair were also spotted watching a Houston Rockets basketball game together at the end of last month, where they looked very close.

So, what else do we know about Travis Scott?

Well, he’s just celebrated his 25th birthday (with Kylie, we might add). The rapper and producer, who has been in the industry since he was 16, is from Texas and has just released his single Goosebumps alongside Kendrick Lemar. Rumours of his relationship with Kylie first started flying around when the two were spotted hanging out at Coachella together.

It certainly seems like Kylie has well and truly bounced back from her split from Tyga, and we wish her the very best in her new relationship.

Hopefully we’ll get more details about the pair soon, but either way, it’s nice to see them looking so happy together.

We wonder when things will become Instagram official? Watch this space…

By Lucy Abbersteen