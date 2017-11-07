Fans Have Spotted Evidence That Could Prove Kylie Jenner *ISN’T* Pregnant After All

1 images

Well this throws a spanner in the works...

Unless you’ve been living under a social media shielding rock, you’ll know that Kylie Jenner (along with her sister Khloe) is supposedly expecting her first child.

News of another possible pregnancy within the Kardashian Klan sent internet users all over the world into a complete frenzy, desperate to find some nugget of information that confirms the news.

But some eagle-eyed fans think they’ve spotted a very telling clue in the Kylie Jenner pregnancy saga that debunks the whole thing. And tbh, even we’re confused.

morning 💞 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Although some think Kris Jenner just confirmed Kylie and Khloe’s pregnancies, others now reckon they’ve dispelled the rumours completely.

In amongst all of Kylie’s grocery shopping there was one item in particular that caught fans eyes: tampons.

Which begs the question – if Kylie really is pregnant, why on earth would she need to buy tampons?

It throws a pretty big curve ball in the direction of Kardashian-Jenner pregnancy detectives, that’s for sure.

The tampons *could* just be for someone else and Kylie was buying them on their behalf, or the whole thing could be a clever plan to throw us off the scent of her pregnancy for a while. But either way, we’re pretty stumped at the minute.

Who even knows if Kylie Jenner is pregnant anymore?

Words by Lucy Abbersteen