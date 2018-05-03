Kylie Jenner Opened Up About Surgery In Her New Interview Alongside Kim Kardashian

From the editors of CelebsNow

Kylie Jenner has opened up about her thoughts on plastic surgery.

The reality star was asked by older sister Kim what she thinks of the topic in a new interview, and the 20-year-old refused to rule out having anything done in the future – though insists she’s not interested at the moment.

‘I feel like if it makes you feel better, and if that’s what you want to do, I’m not against it,’ says Kylie. ‘Right now I probably wouldn’t do anything, actually.’

This seems to have come as a relief to Kim, who has warned her off considering surgery until she’s older.

‘You’re 20, so I hope not! We’ll talk in 20 years, and then maybe you’ll have a different answer,’ Kim, 37, responded during the chat for ES magazine.

Kylie has been open about the fact that she’s been having lip fillers for a few years, after feeling insecure about her pout.

The TV star welcomed daughter Stormi with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott back in February, and has also spoken honestly about the challenges of being a mum.

‘Of course there’s hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues… and all the ups and downs,’ Kylie explained.

‘And also even when I’m here it was so hard to leave this morning. I’m like, “I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to leave!” and she doesn’t even know what’s going on. I think about her all the time, anywhere I am.’

She even enjoys the less than glamorous parts of having a young baby.

‘I actually enjoy changing diapers,’ says Kylie. ‘It’s really satisfying. To make her clean again. And I don’t know, the whole thing is really… it’s like such an amazing experience.’

