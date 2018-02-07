Did One Of Kylie Jenner’s Fans Predict The Name Of Her Daughter Weeks Ago?

This is spooky...

Kylie Jenner has officially announced the birth of her daughter – and now we can all breathe a sigh of relief.

The youngest of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan confirmed the 9-month-long rumour with an adorable video, documenting her pregnancy and sharing how each of those closest to her reacted to the news.

Yup. We’re not ashamed to say that we shed a little tear or three.

It didn’t take too long for the new mum to announce the name of her baby. Taking to Instagram to post the very first photo of the new addition to her family, she told fans that she’d decided on Stormi Webster.

stormi webster 👼🏽

Adorable.

The internet had seemed convinced that Kim Kardashian’s little sis’ had opted for the name Butterfly, so she sure surprised us all.

But, spookily, a fan tweet has surfaced from the 1st of January. And it appears to have predicted KJ’s name of choice.

HOW?!

Twitter user Breanne Durbin wrote: ‘I’m predicting it now, @KylieJenner and @trvisXX baby’s name will be Stormy RT if you agree #prediction’.

It seems as though others are just as confused as us, with replies including: ‘OMG how’d you know’ and ‘OMG!! Can you give me the lottery numbers?’

Creepy, huh?

Alongside the birth announcement, Kylie shared a post explaining her silence.

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

Directly addressing her fans and followers, she wrote: ‘I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions.

‘I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.

‘There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.’

Hats off to you, KJ.