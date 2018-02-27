Kylie Jenner Dares To Open Snapchat Again And Posts A Video Of Baby Stormi

By Isabel Jones

In the grand tradition of celebrity baby reveals, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s newborn daughter’s introduction to the spotlight has been painstakingly slow.

After announcing her birth on Super Bowl Sunday, Jenner’s given us a glimpse of Stormi Webster’s left arm, left leg, right hand, and the bottom-third of her face.

On Sunday, however, we caught a whole new angle of baby Webster: her little feet – and tiny toes!

In a brief clip posted to Snapchat, Kylie could be seen clutching her newborn’s foot. ‘Mommy’s cute little toes,’ Jenner cooed off camera.

Adorable, yes. But, more importantly, check the medium.

Kylie posted from Snapchat; the very social media platform whose stock reportedly plummeted after she tweeted that she no longer opened the app.

Hours after Kylie issued said tweet, Snapchat’s market value was said to have dropped by $1 billion. Naturally, many thought this was more than a coincidence.

Anyway, less than a week later, the 20-year-old media mogul posted the third glimpse of her newborn via the app.

One can’t help but wonder whether Jenner was atoning for the loss she indirectly caused the company. God only knows the number of Snapchat representatives who placed frantic calls to Kylie’s management on Thursday evening.

While it’s possible that Jenner chose to share via Snapchat all on her own – she does have a very loyal Snap family – we have a sneaking suspicion that there’s more to this video than meets the eye.