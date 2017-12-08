Kylie Jenner Skips US Awards Ceremony Amid ‘Pregnancy’ Speculation

The 20-year-old sends BFF Jordyn Woods to collect her gong

It’s been a while since we’ve seen mum-to-be Kylie Jenner step out into the spotlight. Save for a few paparazzi sightings, in which she sported baggy t-shirts and sweatshirts, the 20-year-old star, who is expecting her first child — a girl — with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott in February, has been spending her time at home in Los Angeles over the past few months. And lately, she’s been keeping herself far, far away from photographers — so much so that while the rising beauty mogul is committed to her beauty brand, not even receiving an award can convince her to attend an event.

Jenner skipped WWD‘s annual Beauty Inc. Awards on Thursday, according to WWD staffer Sophia Chabbott’s Instagram story. Jenner was honoured with the ‘Newsmaker of the Year’ award for her namesake beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics. But instead of attending herself or sending one of her sisters, the star’s best friend Jordyn Woods went in her place. Woods has been spending a lot of time with Kylie, and is often featured in her social media stories. She even cut Kylie’s hair with kitchen scissors last month.

The news of her award comes just hours after the star announced her upcoming concealers launch, which includes 30 diverse shades. She also recently revealed the addition of lipsticks to her beauty empire.

Kylie Cosmetics shared a peak at the concealers, which launch on December 13th, writing ‘Our new Skin Concealers provide medium buildable coverage for a beautiful skin-like, flawless finish!’

Kylie also showed off some swatches on her personal Snapchat handle.

While the star is very involved in her beauty business, she has no plans to go out in a public capacity until her until her baby is born.

‘Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness,’ a source close to the KarJenner family told PEOPLE.

‘Kylie isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off,’ the source added.