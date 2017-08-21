Kylie Jenner Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Split With Tyga

Kylie opens up about the relationship on her new E! show...

Kylie Jenner and rapper Tyga ended their relationship in April after dating for almost three years.

And the pair have remained pretty tight lipped on the split… until now.

Speaking on her new E! show Life Of Kylie, the 20-year-old opened up about the breakdown of the relationship.

She said: ‘There was absolutely nothing wrong with me and T. We’ll always have a bond. There was no crazy fight.

‘We decided, well, I decided, that I’m really young. I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me, when he’s really not that type of person.

‘I, like, wanna pretend that it just never happened. That part of my life is really hard for me to open up about.’

Kylie went on to talk about how it feels to have a relationship in the spotlight: ‘The hardest part about having a relationship for me is just that it’s blasted all over the internet.

‘You have to hear about other people’s opinions on who you’re with. It’s a lot.

'Most of the time it's just not true. Like, you have no idea what I'm like in a relationship, or what kind of bond I have with somebody else. 'You cannot win the internet. There's no winning. It's just unnecessary negativity. I feel like I'm in a relationship with the world sometimes.' Kylie even revealed that she questions whether fame is what she really wants, saying: 'I don't know what I would have done if someone had told me at nine years old how famous all of us would have been. 'I live normal on an every day basis but can I go and do normal things? Not really… I would not trade my life but I do get lost and it's like: "What do I really want?" 'What I really want is to live on a farm and have chickens and raise animals and just have a family.' The star's brand new show premiered in the UK on Sunday 13 August at 9pm. Keep tuning in to find out more about the Life Of Kylie. By Emily Jefferies