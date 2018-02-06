So Apparently This Is The Real Reason Kylie Jenner Kept Her Pregnancy Private

'...she knew she would be judged for being so young.'

By Melody Chiu and Jen Juneau

From the editors of PEOPLE

Kylie Jenner has been in the spotlight for over a decade now, but she was adamant about keeping her pregnancy journey private.

The 20-year-old beauty guru and reality star welcomed a daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott on Thursday, using Instagram and YouTube Sunday to finally address her pregnancy and announce her baby girl’s birth.

PEOPLE first learned Jenner was expecting in September, but the star didn’t reveal any details — even going as far as to make sure her baby bump was concealed during any appearances — until Sunday.

‘She really wasn’t ready for the pregnancy news to come out,’ a source tells PEOPLE. ‘She knew it was inevitable, but she knew she would be judged for being so young.’

‘Kylie’s very sensitive and is obsessed with her public image,’ added the source. ‘When she started gaining weight, that’s when she really started going under the radar. She didn’t want the public scrutiny and didn’t think it would be healthy for her or the baby.’

While the privacy was something Jenner felt necessary surrounding her pregnancy and daughter’s birth, it’s possible she may open up a little more in the near future.

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

‘Being out of the spotlight has helped Kylie prepare for the baby, but she is also thinking about her life after giving birth,’ the insider tells PEOPLE.

‘She will take things as they come, but she’s excited to get back out there and have fun again,’ adds the source.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

A second source told PEOPLE that Jenner has been looking forward to everything that being out of the public eye will bring in new motherhood.

‘She very much enjoys being out of the spotlight and can’t wait to spend quiet time with the baby,’ the source says of the reality star and businesswoman.

‘She doesn’t seem in any rush to get back to a more public life,’ adds the insider. ‘She is not selling baby pictures. She has a baby name.’