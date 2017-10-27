Is Kylie Jenner Sending A Secret Message With This Necklace…?

Once again, eagle-eyed fans of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star think they've found a clue about her rumoured 'pregnancy'...

By Gabriela Herstik

From the editors of HelloGiggles

In one of the most intriguing mysteries of the year, pop culture icon and makeup queen Kylie Jenner has left us wondering one thing: Is she, or is she not, pregnant?

While the youngest Jenner hasn’t officially spoken up about the rumour, she has been leaving us potential clues, via her Instagram and Snapchat, about the possibility of being pregnant.

See: Kylie Jenner’s Latest Outfit Has Fuelled ‘Pregnancy’ Speculation

Kylie’s latest hint is a necklace made of baby blocks that comes from her rumoured baby daddy, Travis Scott.

only one on the plane 10/25/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Oct 26, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

This – paired with pink and blue phone cases and talks of having ‘so many babies’ – is making us seriously think that Kylie is either pregnant or really good at teasing us into believing she is.

Kylie posted a late-night snap of her in a hat complete with Snapchat filter bunny ears. We’re used to her late-night snaps, but this one caught our attention — thanks to the necklace she’s wearing.

Written on the piece of jewellery is ‘Cactus Jack,’ which is the name of Travis Scott’s record label. And weirdly enough, the name is spelled out in children’s alphabet blocks.

While this cryptic snap doesn’t tell us for sure whether or not Kylie is actually pregnant, we can’t help but speculate, especially since said necklace comes from Travis Scott.

Along with the other half-dozen clues she’s dropped, we wouldn’t be surprised if the pregnancy announcement came at any moment.

Until then, we’ll be stalking Kylie’s social media to see any other clues she may drop.