Fans Think Kylie Jenner Just Revealed The Gender Of Her ‘Baby’…

The 19-year-old is rumoured to be expecting her first child. But did she just drop a big hint on Instagram...?

By Jennifer Davis

From the editors of InStyle US

Did Kylie Jenner just confirm she’s having a baby girl?

Many of her Instagram followers sure think so.

Today, she took to the social media platform to share a behind-the-scenes photo from a photo shoot, and the cryptic caption and all-pink ‘gram have many believing that she’s prepping for a gender reveal.

💞 shoot day A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

In the photo, Jenner’s signature long nails are painted a very light pink and her hands are adorned with glittering pink butterfly ring.

‘Shoot day,’ she captioned the shot along with pink heart emoji.

Not only is the pink a clue, but the butterflies hold a hint as well. The insect holds a special meaning for Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott. The couple got matching butterfly tattoos over the summer, and Scott has also given the reality star jewellery with the motif.

We can totally see why fans think she’s hinting at her ‘baby’ news…

While a source revealed to PEOPLE that she’s expecting a girl, Kylie has yet to confirm the gender herself.

Time will tell.