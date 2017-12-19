Kylie Jenner Has Chosen Her Favourite Name For Her Future Daughter

And everyone is very excited...

Kylie Jenner is continuing to enjoy a quiet life as she prepares to welcome her first child.

A source reveals to People that the 20-year-old reality star and makeup mogul is ‘doing well’ — yet like most first-time mums, is a little nervous.

‘She has expressed some concerns about giving [birth] and the recovery, but she isn’t freaking out,’ says the source of the expectant star, whose baby girl on the way is the first child for both Jenner and 25-year-old boyfriend Travis Scott. ‘It seems more like first-time mom concerns.’

And although she isn’t born yet, Jenner may already be calling her daughter on the way something very special.

‘Kylie has a favourite name for her baby girl, but isn’t sharing,’ adds the insider, telling People that she is due in February before sister Khloé Kardashian — who is also expecting her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Not surprisingly considering how rarely she has been spotted, Jenner prefers to keep a low profile at home. Explains the source, ‘For everything that she wants done, like her nails, she has people come to her house. She rarely leaves her house, and it’s mostly for doctor’s appointments.’

But that doesn’t mean the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star isn’t busy. Aside from promoting Kylie Cosmetics on social media, ‘She is busy getting the pink nursery ready.’

‘She loves to talk about the nursery,’ the source elaborates. ‘She received a lot of gifts at her shower, including baby necessities and clothes. She has also bought a lot of things herself. Not wanting to get out much, her focus has instead been on buying things online for the baby.’

The source reveals that Jenner is ‘very, very excited’ about her bundle of joy, and that ‘her relationship with Travis is fine’ but has faced its challenges.

‘It’s been hard for Kylie when he is on the road for his tour,’ the insider explains of Jenner, who has not confirmed her pregnancy. ‘Everyone is hoping he will be around more for the holidays. Kylie needs his support.’