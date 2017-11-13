Did Kylie Jenner Just Tease That She’s Engaged To Boyfriend Travis Scott?

💍💍💍💍

By Camryn Rabideau

From the editors of InStyle US

If you did a triple take while watching Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat story yesterday, you’re not alone.

On Saturday, Jenner, who’s officially gone pro at teasing big news on social media, posted a seemingly inconspicuous video of herself driving to big sis Kim Kardashian West’s baby shower. But wait, is that a huge diamond ring on her left hand?

The 20-year-old reality TV star and founder of Kylie Cosmetics is supposedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott—though the pair have yet to confirm this news. And now, it certainly looks like the couple is taking another major step, as Jenner is definitely rocking some major bling on THAT finger.

Kylie driving to Kim’s baby shower👶🏼 11/11/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

In the Snapchat video, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters very casually (read: very purposefully) flashes a glimpse of her new ring as she drives in her Bentley.

We’re not the only ones who think Jenner’s new jewelry may be an engagement ring. Within minutes of her posting the Snap, the Internet quickly started speculating that Jenner and Scott are engaged. Plus, to further fuel the pregnancy rumors, there were no pics of Jenner at her sister’s baby shower.

Come on Kylie, you’ve got to give us something here—the suspense is killing us!