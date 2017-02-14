Kylie Jenner Embarrasses Sister Kendall At NYFW (Again)

The 19-year-old couldn't help sneakily Snapchatting her sibling on the Alexander Wang catwalk...

Kylie Jenner is getting good at embarrassing her big sister Kendall on the catwalk.

The 19-year-old watched model Kendall, 21, walk in Alexander Wang’s New York Fashion Week show over the weekend. But did she sit and take in the looks quietly? Did she ‘eck.

See: All You Need To Know About New York Fashion Week

Instead, Kylie Snapchatted her way through the showcase – and put particular focus on a certain part of Kendall’s body.

In one video posted to her story, she zoomed right in on Kenny’s butt. LOLz. Well, it’s a pretty fabulous butt…

Kylie has the most Snapchat followers of anyone in the world, so millions of people probably saw the clip. Eep.

#kendalljenner walking in #alexanderwang for #nyfw ❤️ A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:57am PST

See: Kylie Jenner Chops Her Hair Into A Chin-Grazing Bob. For Real This Time!

And this isn’t the first time that Kylie’s surprised Kendall with her Snapchatting antics at NYFW.

It was actually at Wang’s SS17 show last September that she last showed her up, filming herself screaming her head off as an unfazed Kendall glided past in a gorgeous white skirt. Teehee.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Sep 10, 2016 at 8:20pm PDT

The awkward sister moments didn’t end there, as Kendall also took to her app to give fans an insight into the pair’s clash on fashion. In fact, she basically accused her little sis of copying her.

She wrote: ‘Since Monica styles most of us, it’s funny to see which sister actually gets credit.

‘Since Kylie is such a street-style girl, people always think she started something – so annoying, lol. I wore a ripped rocker tee with my bralette one day and she did the same thing the very next! We’ve always been at war over clothes, haha!’

Well we think they both look amazing. Must be something to do with those Kardashian/Jenner genes!