Does Kylie Jenner Have A Secret Trick For Enhancing THOSE Famous Curves?

The 19-year-old has been giving us ALL of the bikini envy this year. But her fans seem to have noticed something...

Just when we thought that Kylie Jenner couldn’t up her bikini game any more, she went and touched down in Costa Rica.

It wasn’t all that long ago that the 19-year-old was sunning herself – and showcasing her curves – in a number of statement bikinis and swimsuits on a trip to Mexico. Of course, it didn’t take too long for fans to start commenting on her developing body.

Well she does look pretty great, no?

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently enjoying another holiday . Oh, how the other half live…

Kylie is vay-caying in Costa Rica with her boyfriend Tyga. And she’s been keeping her millions of followers fully in the loop, down to every single bikini change.

We wouldn’t expect anything less, tbh.

Once again, there’s no denying that Ky’ is looking particularly curvaceous right now. But after one boomerang video was posted to her Instagram page, fans began questioning whether she might have a secret trick to emphasise her angles.

And no, we’re not talking about those surgery rumours this time.

Reactions from fans included: ‘is your back ok… ?’, ‘I’ll pray for you & your back’, ‘

Oh dear.

Basically, fans believe that Kylie’s now-famous derrière (she really is giving big sis’ Kim Kardashian a run for her money) is down to over-arching her back, and fancy camera angles.

Hmm.

Either way, we think that Kylie always looks great. And we’re also all about celebrating body confidence.

Keep doing you, lady.