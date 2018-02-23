Kylie Jenner Made A Kylie Cosmetics Collection For Her Daughter

'Inspired by my Stormi...'

By Erin Lukas

From the editors of InStyle US

Stormi may be less than a month old, but she’s already setting beauty trends like her famous mum.

Kylie Jenner has unveiled her latest Kylie Cosmetics collection – inspired by her newborn daughter – on Instagram. The makeup entrepreneur told her followers that she developed the collection when she was pregnant, and couldn’t wait to share it.

Included in the mix is two new eyeshadow palettes appropriately named ‘Calm Before the Storm’ and ‘Eye of the Storm.’ Both include five pairs of shadows with matte and glitter finishes.

Of course, no Kylie Cosmetics collection is complete without new lipstick shades.

Jenner swatched the three new bullets: ‘Nightfall’, a matte black, ‘Cosmic’, rich butterscotch, and ‘Nova’, a peachy nude.

And since Stormi is now the sparkle of Jenner’s eye, she’s releasing two new glitter eye duo sets and a loose pigment.

As with most of the Kardashian collections, we expect this to be a sell-out.