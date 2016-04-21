Kylie Jenner’s In Trouble For Using *This* Snapchat Filter

Kylie Jenner‘s activity on Snapchat from last night has come under a bit of scrutiny, and it’s all because of the filter she used.

The 18-year-old is a regular on the Snapchat filter scene, but after trying out the new Bob Marley filter recently released by the social media app, the teenager soon came under fire.

The filter pastes the late singer’s face over yours, adding cartoon dreadlocks and a multi-coloured cap. But many are deeming it inappropriate, especially since it was released yesterday, which happened to be an important day in weed culture, according to the Guardian.

Kylie’s come under fire for using this controversial Snapchat filter…

Many are accusing the social media platform of introducing a digital version of ‘blackface’, as South African writer Aaisha Dadi Patel sums up.

‘The filter is a form of blackface, cultural appropriation, and totally problematic… This is a caricature of a black person’, they told the Guardian. ‘Besides that, Snapchat is reducing the legacy of a musical great to smoking weed.’

Many users took to Twitter to show their anger at the new filter…

There were also messages of disapproval written on Kylie’s Snapchat, asking her to ‘pull the pic down’.

Snapchat has since responded to the crticism, with a statement to the newspaper that reads: ‘The lens we launched today was created in partnership with the Bob Marley Estate, and gives people a new way to share their appreciation for Bob Marley and his music. Millions of Snapchatters have enjoyed Bob Marley’s music, and we respect his life and achievements.’

A Kylie fan also agreed with this statement, and asked people to note the Bob Marley logo in the top left-hand corner of the filter.

Kylie’s always experimenting with the latest Snapchat filters…

‘If you look at the logo its the family logo they own all the rights to Bob image so whatever that was put out cannot aproved without their permission’, they wrote under Kylie’s picture.

