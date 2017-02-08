Kylie Jenner Is In Trouble Over Her Cosmetic Line Once Again

The 19-year-old is having yet more dramz with Kylie Cosmetics, and this time it's being directed at her special edition holiday kit...

Kylie Jenner can’t really catch a break when it comes to controversy surrounding Kylie Cosmetics.

The 19-year-old has become something of a business mogul, with her expanding CV boasting a successful beauty brand, a clothing range and personally branded merchandise.

But, unfortunately for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, some of her loyal fans have called her out for one of her latest lip kit shades.

KyShadow swatches from Kylie's Diary .. 💕 #ValentinesCollection #February2 A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:52am PST

So, what’s the sitch this time?

Well, many eagle-eyed fans have taken to Twitter – armed with swatches – to point out that they believe that Ky’s Blitzen shade (which features in Kylie’s special Holiday Collection) is strikingly similar to her trusty berry shade Spice. Hmm.

We mean, after seeing all of these photos, we can kinda see what they’re getting at.

It’s safe to say that make-up lovers aren’t happy, largely due to the fact that Blitzen comes as part of a set of mini lip shades, selling for $36, whilst Spice‘s Lip Kit costs $29.

No word yet from Kylie Jenner on the situation, but it’s fair to say that it’s probably taking over her Twitter mentions right now.

After seeing the criticism, many have also spoken out in support of the teen.

The reality star is always open to hearing feedback from her fans, so we have no doubt that she’ll be upset to hear that many are feeling disappointed.

We’ll be watching this space.