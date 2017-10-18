Fans Reckon They’ve Spotted A Baby Bump In This Video Of Kylie Jenner

Hmm...

Could Kylie Jenner have just given us our first glimpse of a baby bump…?

That’s what some fans seem to think, after seeing a Snapchat video the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 20, posted earlier this week.

In the clip, we saw Kylie dancing in a kitchen with friends to Miguel’s Skywalker. She was wearing a grey sports bra, and intriguingly, had only filmed herself from the waist up.

Queen of pregnancy👸🏻🙃 @kyliejenner #kyliejenner A post shared by KYLIE JENNER (@kylie.fav) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

But despite her careful phone-holding, her bare stomach was exposed for a teeny-tiny moment. This immediately got people talking, with comments including: ‘She looks hugeeeeeeee,’ ‘Looks like she has a bump,’ and: ‘In this video you really do look pregnant! Glowing face, big(ger) boobs and I think I can see your belly in the edge of this shot [sic].’

Hmm. Do you see it? We’re not sure, but it could just be the angle.

The furore comes days after after Kylie shared a vid of herself singing a Cigarettes After Sex track called Nothing’s Going To Hurt You Baby, which obviously did absolutely nothing to quell the rumours.

She was also missing from a photo her mum Kris Jenner posted of the family filming the KUWTK Christmas special on Tuesday.

The image included Kris’s daughters Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and grandchildren North West and Reign Disick, and she’d added the caption: ‘Oh no big deal…just Ice Skating with @nancyakerrigan in Calabasas in 95 degree heat for our Christmas Special!!!! #nancykerrigan [sic].’

The explanation for Kylie’s absence was pretty cryptic. A source told PEOPLE: ‘They taped a Christmas special at Kris’ house. Kylie was there, but didn’t ice skate. She kept in the background, but seemed great.’

Gahhh. While Kylie’s totally within her rights to keep her news (or no news) to herself, we’d really love to know what’s going on RN.