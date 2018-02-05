Kylie Jenner Announces Her Daughter’s Birth With An Emotional Video
No, we're not crying. You're crying.
After months of speculation that she was pregnant, Kylie Jenner has confirmed the news herself – three days after giving birth.
The 20-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her social media to release a statement announcing the birth.
And then on the Sunday that kept on giving she also released a home video to her YouTube channel, documenting the pregnancy.
Disclaimer: it’s pretty emotional.
‘I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,’ Kylie explained in a social media post to explain her months of silence. ‘I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.’
She continued: ‘Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could.
‘My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this i could burst! Thank you for understanding.’
Congratulations are definitely in order!