EastEnders’ Kylie Babbington Is Looking Totally Different These Days

The actress played Jodie Gold from 2010-2011

Remember EastEnders Jodie Gold? She was the daughter of Vanessa (Zoe Lucker) and Darren Miller’s fiancée, who first appeared on our screens back in 2010.

Played by Kylie Babbington, she left a year later. But what has she been up to since…?

Well, the actress’s Instagram page has recently come to our attention – and it’s safe to say she’s looking pretty different these days.

Now 29, Kylie has ditched her blonde locks in favour of an edgier brunette ‘do. And we’ve gotta say, we’re big fans.

She’s stepped away from TV, and is now part of comedy duo Babs and Bosh with friend Jessica Boshier.

#sideeye A post shared by Kylie Babbington (@lababbette) on Oct 8, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

Excitingly, it also seems that congratulations are due. Kylie got married in Brighton last weekend, exchanging vows with tattooist Jimi Lynch in a vintage-style wedding. Eee!

It’s safe to say she looked stunning on her big day, rocking a strapless fishtail design with a dramatic train. Her darker locks had been teased into a slick up-do, and she’d accessorised with delicate drop earrings and an embellished veil.

Jimi shared a selection of photos from the ceremony on his page, gushing to his followers: ‘What an amazing night when I got to make @lababbette my smoking hot wife and party with all my favourite people in the world. Happiest day of my life and massive love to all the family and friends that came to celebrate.’

What an amazing night when I got to make @lababbette my smoking hot wife and party with all my favourite people in the world. Happiest day of my life and massive love to all the family and friends that came to celebrate. Thanks to those @mesmeristbar and @kitgumkitchen and the mint DJ Jumeau for all your hard work too you guys rocked it! A post shared by Jimi lynch Tattoos (@jimi_lynch) on Oct 9, 2017 at 1:09am PDT

It was quite a departure from Jodie’s nuptials with Darren (Charlie G. Hawkins). For starters, Darren decided he wasn’t good enough for her and left Walford, so they never actually made it down the aisle.

Jodie’s look was also very different, with the character choosing a diamante-studded gown and a 6os-style bouffant.

Ah, memories. A huge congratulations to you, Kylie!