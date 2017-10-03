Did A Kardashian Family Friend Just Confirm Kylie Jenner’s ‘Pregnancy’?

'She's in a financial position where she can also take care of this child and she has an incredible support system with her family, so she's gonna be fine'

It seems Kylie Jenner is staying tight-lipped on those ‘pregnancy’ rumours.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians lady, 20, is said to be expecting a baby with boyfriend Travis Scott, who she’s been dating since April.

Bizarrely, her older sister Khloe Kardashian is also allegedly three months gone with her and partner Tristan Thompson’s first child. And Kim Kardashian recently confirmed that she and husband Kanye West are having a third little one via a surrogate. Crikey.

But while the Kardashian-Jenners are keeping schtum, a friend of the family has hinted that the speculation is true.

Kyle Richards – who appears in Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills and is pals with Kylie’s mum Kris Jenner – appeared to confirm the news when chatting to Us Weekly this week.

The 48-year-old said: ‘Luckily for Kylie, she’s in a financial position where she can also take care of this child and she has an incredible support system with her family, so she’s gonna be fine!’

However, Kyle did admit that she and Kris, 61, haven’t actually spoken about the family’s alleged baby boom.

She continued: ‘You know, I haven’t spoken to her about it! I’m sure she’s excited about all of them, but she has not told me.’

Hmm. Shortly after the reports about Kylie broke, Kris gave a cryptic statement of her own.

She told The Cut: ‘I just woke up this morning. She’s not confirmed anything. I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening.

‘Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment.’

Let’s hope we get some answers on the new series of KUWTK, eh?