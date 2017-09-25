Spoiler Alert: Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans are NOT happy...

Viewers of the hit reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians all sat down last night to watch the 90-minute anniversary special in the hope it would answer some MUCH needed questions regarding those Kylie Jenner pregnancy rumours…

Report have claimed that the 20-year-old is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

However, viewers were shocked and appalled that the show NEVER addressed the news.

Yep, that’s right – host Ryan Seacrest totally ignored the subject and viewers were NOT happy… to put it lightly.

‘What kind of journalistic integrity leads to a 1.5hr #KUWTK “tell all” where @RyanSeacrest doesn’t ask about @KylieJenner pregnancy rumors’, one very unhappy viewer asked.

Another tweeted: ‘When you watched #kuwtk just to see if they’re going to announce that Kylie is pregnant, but all they did was show memories’

‘I JUST WATCHED THE ENTIRE 10 YR ANNIVERSARY OF #KUWTK TO NOT HAVE KYLIE’S PREGNANCY CONFIRMED. OMG!!!’ raged one furious fan.

Followers of the show were so unhappy, in fact, that new rumours began to surface that the pregnancy rumours were actually a trick created by Kylie’s mum Kris Jenner in order to get more viewers.

‘I knew better than to think that Kylie’s pregnancy rumor was more than just a publicity stunt to get me to watch this special. #KUWTK,’ one fan shared, while another agreed: ‘Kris Jenner. Manager of the Year! Orchestrating a whole pregnancy for the upcoming season #Momager #KylieJenner #KUWTK’

Kylie herself has remained very quiet about the increasing speculation, but still managed to get everyone talking with her latest Insta snap…

Alongside her pal Jordyn Woods, Kylie was seen posing with a giraffe and lifting up her top to show off her stomach.

Hmm… What does this mean?