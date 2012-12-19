Kristen Stewart Apologises For Making “Everyone” Angry

Kristen Stewart‘s affair with Snow White And The Huntsman director Rupert Sanders shook the world of Twilight fans, and had everyone wondering if her relationship with Robert Pattinson could survive.

When the pictures emerged, she released an apologetic statement, and now she’s spoken about it again, telling Newsweek she was aware of the criticism she receieved:

“It’s not a terrible thing if you’re either loved or hated. But honestly, I don’t care, ’cause it doesn’t keep me from doing my s**t.

“And I apologise to everyone for making them so angry. It was not my intention.”

Kristen‘s still promoting On The Road at the moment, and it’s been reported that she and Rob hosted a Christmas Tree decorating party at the weekend.

We bet they’re looking forward to leaving 2012 behind… BS