Did Kris Jenner FINALLY Speak Out About THOSE ‘Pregnancy’ Rumours?

The KUWTK star had a lot to say about her family in a brand new interview...

By Isabel Jones

From the editors of Instyle US

Mama knows best—especially when said mama is momager of the century Kris Jenner.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch spoke with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday about her famous kids and the major milestones 2017 has delivered for the family.

‘I think they just see by example,’ the 61-year-old said of her brood.

‘All of us are together, so it’s not like I have to sit each one down and say, “OK, when you grow up, or when you have a baby … ” We’re so involved with each other’s lives that I think they see how we all manage and micromanage our lives.’

See: Kim Kardashian Shows Off Kris Jenner’s New Blonde Hair

By ‘baby’ is she talking Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian’s rumoured forthcoming bundles of joy? If you recall, neither pregnancy has been directly confirmed by the family.

‘I taught my kids from Day 1: Family is everything—so, that comes first,’ she explained.

‘They’ve always had their priorities together and I’m proud of that. Their kids always come first, and I think that’s important.’

When it comes to the expectant moms of the bunch, Kris couldn’t be happier.

‘We love Tristan so much, and she’s so happy,’ Kris said of Khloé and her NBA player boyfriend. ‘Just seeing her be able to do something so creative with her denim line Good American—that’s her passion. On top of it, to be in such a great place in her personal life is amazing. She’s really happy.’

When it comes to Kris’s youngest, Kylie, Mom is her biggest fan.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘I think she is very strong,’ Jenner said of the 20-year-old makeup tycoon.

‘I think the strength that she has as a woman and as an entrepreneur, a businessperson, and everything that she’s got going on—she’s really equipped to handle whatever comes her way. I’m so proud of that kid. She’s a good girl with a big heart.’

Although Kris is a woman of many trades, she admits that her favourite role is that of grandma. ‘I thought that those days for me were kind of over because the kids are grown. And then when your babies have babies, it’s magic. It really is,’ she gushed to ET.

Lucky for Kris, there are reportedly three Kar-Jenner babies on the way! At this point, though, we’re wondering if Khloé and Kylie’s children will be grown by the time a member of the family addresses the pregnancies…