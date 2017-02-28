Kris Jenner Is Slammed On Twitter For This Awkward Oscars Faux Pas

The Kardashian matriarch failed to recognise the blue ribbon worn in support of the ACLU

Kris Jenner made a bit of an awkward faux pas at the Oscars on Sunday night.

Before the ceremony began, the 61-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star joined E!‘s Giuliana Rancic, celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz to discuss red carpet fashion.

They began talking about Best Actress nominee Ruth Negga, who looked simply stunning in a Victoriana-style red gown. The dramatic piece featured a glamorous train and a lacy high neck.

Ruth, 35 – who was nominated for her role in Loving – had accessorised her outfit with a blue ribbon, which showed her support for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

In a statement for PEOPLE, the organisation explained that nominees, presenters, musicians and guests were encouraged to wear this ribbon to show their support ‘for the rights and civil liberties guaranteed by the Constitution to everyone in the United States’.

The accessory I'm most proud of #ACLU #MegaNegga The @aclu is the reason the Loving's were allowed to be married. They represent those who need it the most. This is something we ALL should believe in, regardless of political party. A post shared by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:24pm PST

But it seems this was the first Kris had seen of the symbol, asking: ‘What is that blue little thing she has there? Is that a ribbon?’

Giuliana, 42, then replied: ‘It’s the ACLU ribbon a lot of people are actually wearing on the red carpet tonight.’

Hinting that she wasn’t entirely sure what this meant, Kris said: ‘Oh, perfect! Okay. Oh, that’s wonderful. This is the first one I’ve seen.’

It’s safe to say Twitter wasn’t particularly kind to her, with comments including: ‘Kris Jenner obviously having no idea what the ACLU is. This is… unbelievable.’

Even the ACLU themselves got involved, Tweeting Kris: ‘It’s a ribbon that says you stand for people’s rights, @krisjenner! #Oscars #Oscars2017 #AndTheOscarGoesACLU.’

Eep. Of course, we’re sure she didn’t mean any disrespect. But it may be wise for her to swot up next time…