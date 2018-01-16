Kris Jenner Is Apparently Unsettled By Pregnant Daughter Kylie’s Privacy

'You want to be able to trust the people that you’re surrounded by'

Amid Kylie Jenner‘s personal choice to avoid the limelight in light of her pregnancy, momager Kris is getting real about her concerns for the beauty mogul’s privacy.

During Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 20-year-old, who has stayed reclusive the past five months while expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott, called her mom to inform her that an employee had attempted to snap a sneaky shot, which we can only imagine is of her baby bump.

‘I really feel bad for Kylie because there’s always somebody that’s trying to exploit a certain situation,’ said the outraged family matriarch of her youngest, who was largely absent from the show this season.

The mum of six continued: ‘To have somebody in her own home trying to snap pictures they shouldn’t be snapping is really, really stressful,’ as she looked into the possibility of having the offender ‘arrested.’

‘You want to be able to trust the people that you’re surrounded by, but we have to really be on alert at all time,’ the 62-year-old concluded. ‘That’s extremely upsetting when you feel like you can’t be in your own bedroom or bathroom.’

As Kylie’s due date approaches, we are still waiting (hoping) that the youngest Kar-Jenner will confirm the news before baby. Fingers crossed!