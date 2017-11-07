Did the momager just let slip?!

Kris Jenner isn’t called Momager for nothing… and she’s showing absolutely zero signs of slowing down with the latest Kardashian/Jenner speculation.

You may have heard that two of her daughters, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, are alleged to be expecting. And Kris has been pretty coy about the whole thing.

But the mum-of-six has probably just dropped the biggest hint yet – and it’s certainly got people talking even more. Yup, we didn’t think that was possible either…

During her recent appearance on The Ellen Degeneres show, Kris made a potential hint that she is once more destined to become a Grandmother.

Speaking with Ellen, the topic soon turned to the current Kardashian/Jenner’s personal lives – with Ellen appearing to open up a conversation surrounding the baby rumours.

See: Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Post Selfie Together Amid ‘Pregnancy’ Speculation

However, Kris was having none of it – telling the host, ‘I can feel where this is going. You’re trying to trick me into confirming pregnancies’.

Hmm.

After Ellen joked that Kris would be ‘waiting for your show to do it’, Kris then appeared to give another suggestive hint at the forthcoming KUWTK series.

Kris replies ‘Well, you know, I get 10 per cent, so…’, a joke which implies that she receives commission on the number of hits the show achieves and so they’d announce any baby news on there.

Following this rather tongue-in-cheek exchange, many fans have been speculating that Kris’ refusal to confirm or deny the news is the biggest hint yet.

Check out the clip below!

And it would appear that Kris isn’t the only member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan to send out hints – as Khloe herself managed to cause a recent stir amongst fans after seemingly ‘hinting’ at her forthcoming motherhood.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Over Halloween, Khloe and her beau Tristan dressed up as Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen from cult-favourite Game of Thrones.

In one video shared of their festivities, Khloe captioned the snap ‘That’s Daddy’- with many fans thinking Khlo’ may have confirmed her bun-in-the-oven status!

We’d love to hear your thoughts, so tweet us @Lookmagazine.

By Alice Perry