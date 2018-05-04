Kris Jenner Just Gave An Emotional Update About How Khloé Kardashian Is Doing

'I’m so proud of that kid...'

Kris Jenner is there to support her children no matter what.

The 62-year-old has broken her silence on how daughter Khloé Kardashian is coping in the wake of those ‘cheating’ allegations and, of course, since welcoming her very first child, True Thompson.

During a chat with Ellen DeGeneres, which is set to air on Friday’s show, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opened up about how proud she is of her daughter.

‘Khloé is amazing,’ Kris said. ‘I’m so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she’s such a good mom and honestly I get so emotional.’

‘She’s such a good mom,’ Kris added a little later. ‘I was in Cleveland last week …. and she’s just concentrating on being a mom, on her baby.’

This comes after Kim Kardashian West became the first family member to publicly address the situation between Khloé and her daughter’s father Tristan Thompson.

‘Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f***ed up,’ the 37-year-old said.

‘We really were rooting for Khloé and we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can…

‘It’s a really sad situation all over. I kind of made this rule with my brother. If there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and classy and try not to say anything negative because one day True is going to see this. It’s just so messed up.’

Khloé welcomed her very first child with the NBA star a few weeks ago but, sadly, they were hit by a pretty devastating ‘cheating’ scandal – which involved video footage – just days before.

The new mum hasn’t yet commented on the speculation surrounding her relationship with Tristan, but she has spoken out about her baby and motherhood.

But fans are still waiting to see the very first photo of little True Thompson…