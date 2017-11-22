Did Kris Jenner Just Indirectly Confirm She Has Three Grandchildren On The Way?

Whoopsie!

Trying to keep up with the Kardashians at the moment is no small task.

While Kim Kardashian has confirmed she’s expecting her third child, a girl, via a surrogate, the rumour mill is pretty much entirely focused on Kylie and Khloé’s ‘pregnancies’ right now.

Mommager Kris Jenner has now sent the internet into a complete meltdown with a recent Instagram post that, according to eagle-eyed social media detectives, suggests she has three more grandchildren on the way.

Fans already think Kris ‘confirmed’ her daughters’s news on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month, so naturally they’ve been waiting for her to let slip more information.

At first glance, there’s nothing notable about this picture other than the fact that those jammies are SO sweet.

However, Kris writes ‘thank you for a collection for every one of my grandchildren’ – and there are nine sets of pyjamas here. If we do the maths, that means a set each for Penelope, Mason, Reign, Dream, North, Saint… and three other grandchildren???

Seeing as Kim is expecting a third child via a surrogate, that leaves two more potential grand-babies to claim a set of PJs, i.e. any potential children Kylie and Khloé could be expecting.

Coincidence? We’re not sure, to be honest. Could the extra PJs just be spares?

Of course, any pregnancies will no doubt be announced on the show, so this is all just speculation. But it does give us some food for thought until then…

By Lucy Abbersteen