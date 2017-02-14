People Were Confused By Kris Jenner’s Face At The Grammys

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians lady DID look a little different...

We all know the Kardashian/Jenners ladies are experts when it comes to the latest beauty trends.

From Kim’s vampire facials to Kourtney’s holistic cleanses, the klan know exactly how to perfect their looks before a big red carpet event.

But unfortunately for matriarch Kris Jenner, not everyone was particularly kind about her appearance at the Grammys over the weekend.

In fact, they accused her of going through some pretty extreme pre-show treatments. Eep.

As the 61-year-old arrived at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party on Saturday night, fans couldn’t help noticing that she seemed to be sporting a fuller face and plumper pout.

Tweets included: ‘OMG What is up with Kris Jenner’s face?!!! #Grammys [sic].’ and: ‘Remember that episode of That’s So Raven when she ate mushrooms on the cooking show & her face blew up? That’s what Kris Jenner looks like [sic].’

Um. A little harsh, no?

And things didn’t get any less controversial for Kris when she headed to the actual ceremony on Sunday.

As she hosted E!‘s red carpet show, one viewer wrote on Twitter: ‘Introducing Kris Jenner’s new wonky face (stop messing with it) #Grammys [sic].’

Hmm. We personally think Kris always looks hawt, and who’s to judge what she does with her own body?

Most importantly, she certainly appeared to have a good time throughout Sunday’s proceedings.

She shared a video of her super-sexy black lacy midi on Twitter, telling her followers: ‘Grammy Red Carpet Ready guys!!!! Tune in at 1PST on E! #Eredcarpet #grammys2017 @ZMURADofficial #lorraineschwartz.’

Errr. Please can we borrow that gown, lady?