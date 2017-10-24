Kim Kardashian Shows off Kris Jenner’s Seriously Dramatic Hairover

The KUWTK star looks TOTALLY different in this new photo...

The Kardashian/Jenners aren’t afraid of a dramatic transformation – it’s become one of the things that we look to them for.

Kim Kardashian West recently reached for the bottle and transformed her signature brunette tresses into a silver mane. And we’ve been pondering following suit ever since.

Tom Ford A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 9, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

But now it seems as though ANOTHER member of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan has decided that it’s time for change.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Kim posted a shot of her mum Kris – and it didn’t take long for people to notice that she’d made a bold change to her appearance.

The 61-year-old has always been known for her cropped dark ‘do. In fact, after sporting it on our screens for ten years on the family’s hit reality show, it’s almost become her trademark.

But KJ has gone over to the blonder side of life, and is now sporting a bleached pixie crop.

Alongside her photograph, Kim, 37, wrote: ‘Caption this….’

Caption this…. A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 23, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Followers soon started having a go, with a few of them including: ‘I wanna be like Kim…’ and ‘Queen of EVERYTHING’.

Could her daughter be the inspiration behind her new makeover? Or did something else inspire her new look?

There have been rumours of a split between Kris and Corey Gamble, so could this be the break-up hair to end ALL break-up hair?

E! News – home to their show KUWTK – have stated that they are ‘not sure about the current status of Kris and Corey’s relationship’.

Hmm.

Well, either way, Kris is looking FIERCE.

Talk about a #BossBabe.