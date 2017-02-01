Kourtney Kardashian Rises Above THOSE Pictures Of Scott Disick In Miami

Are they, aren't they? WHAT IS GOING ON?

There have been SO MANY rumours circling Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick over the past few months.

They’re back together! Oh, wait, no maybe they’re not. Yes, yes they are. Are they? Aren’t they?

WE JUST DON’T KNOW ANYMORE.

Reports did seem to confirm that they were giving things another go, with sources telling E! News in December 2016 that they were ‘back together and giving their relationship a try again.’

🌴 A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 30, 2017 at 10:30am PST

But now, new pictures have emerged of Scott Disick getting, well, pretty close to another girl in Miami.

The photographs, which have been exclusively obtained and published by the Daily Mail, come just days after Scott was holidaying with Kourt’ and their children in Costa Rica, the Mail Online reports.

Err. Is anyone else feeling a little like it’s déjà vu?

In one of these new pictures, Scott can be seen in a swimming pool with a brunette model who has her legs wrapped around him.

Hmm.

Perhaps he and Kourtney weren’t trying to reconcile after all?

Mom A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 27, 2017 at 2:16pm PST

But, not too long before he jetted to Miami, Scott shared a photograph from the family vay-cay of Kourtney with their son Reign. And it all seemed very family-focused, with the caption: ‘Mom’.

The holiday also included Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, her sisters Kim, Khloe and Kylie Jenner, along with her boyfriend Tyga.

According to PEOPLE, Kourtney uninvited Scott from the trip following some alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ at Sundance. But the report also stated that, despite their ups and downs, they were committed to trying to make it work.

See, we’re still confused.

I don't think you ready for this jelly A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:23pm PST

Kourtney appears to have kept a dignified silence about the new photos, but she has posted a rather sassy bikini photo to Instagram along with the caption: ‘I don’t think you ready for this jelly’.

Scott, on the other hand, appears to have been flooded with snake emojis by unhappy fans.

We’re a little upset by this whole thing, tbh.