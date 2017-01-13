Could Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Be Back Together?

Kourtney's Snapchat sparked some intriguing rumours yesterday...

There are a whole lot of rumours going around about Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick right now.

A year and a half after their split, reports are swirling that the pair are giving things another go – and are even expecting their fourth child together. Hmm.

See: This Photo Of Kourtney Kardashian Carrying Pepper Spray Is Pretty Heartbreaking

Kourtney did nothing to dampen the speculation yesterday, sharing two Snapchat photos that hinted a little one could be on its way.

The 37-year-old first posted an image of baby shoes and a pair of teeny-tiny sunglasses, which she simply captioned: ‘BABY.’

Hours later, she uploaded a video of a throwback portrait taken of her pregnant, which now appears to be hanging on her wall.

See: Ooh. We’ve Got Exciting News About Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick

Radar Online were the ones to allege that Kourtney is in the ‘early stage’ of pregnancy.

They’ve also claimed the she and Scott, 33, are trying to reconcile their differences for the ‘sake’ of their children Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and two-year-old Reign.

A source said: ‘They are working it out for the sake of the child and neither one of them is seeing anyone else right now.’

Of course, this could all be totally coincidental. We’re definitely not going to be sending our congratulations until either Kourtney or Scott confirm something.

And Kourtney’s already got fans a little concerned about her ‘relationship’, Tweeting yesterday: ‘I’ve got trust issues.’

Twinkle twinkle A video posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

TBH, the pair initially ended things due to Scott’s irresponsible party boy attitude, so we’d expect Kourtney to have her hesitations.

But with she and Scott spending plenty of time with their children over the festive season, we’re just glad to see them as a family unit again.

Let’s hope they manage to work things out, whether it ultimately means them being together or not.