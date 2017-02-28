Kourtney Kardashian Is Blasted After Her Daughter Penelope Wears A Lip Ring

Not everyone is impressed with the 37-year-old reality star's latest Instagram snap...

Kourtney Kardashian’s latest Instagram photo has sparked a bit of a parenting debate.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians lady shared a cute snap of herself and her four-year-old daughter Penelope snuggling in bed on Sunday night.

Our Oscar Sunday. Yes, that's a lip ring. Thanks @kimkardashian A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 27, 2017 at 11:04am PST

Gorgeous and make-up free, Kourtney looked relaxed and happy as she matched her bath robe with Penelope’s white top.

She’d captioned the image: ‘Our Oscar Sunday. Yes, that’s a lip ring. Thanks @kimkardashian.’

Cute, right? Except… Oh yeah. We forgot to mention the fact that Penelope’s wearing a LIP RING.

Now, we’re not suggesting that Kourtney’s actually taken Penelope to a piercer. The fact that she’s referenced sister Kim basically tells us it’s a fake.

Back in January, Kim shared a Snapchat photo of herself with a faux ring.

But this hasn’t stopped followers from getting pretty het up about the whole thing.

Comments on the picture include: ‘You got your little daughter a lip ring? And parent of the year goessss to,’ ‘When I was her age I wasn’t even allowed to wear nail polish,’ and: ‘That’s kind of dangerous to put on a child [sic].’

Eep. While Kourtney’s clearly taken inspiration from Kim’s look, she’s previously admitted that they have very different parenting styles.

The 37-year-old told The New Potato last year: ‘It’s not even bickering; we just have different ways of doing things.

‘So even if it’s things with our kids, we’ll talk to each other about it. I’ll say: “I think I want to do this, this way,” and then she wants to do something that way.

‘She will give little digs as if my way is wrong or something. I used to love confrontation – and I don’t love confrontation anymore – but sometimes it will really get to me and I’ll just go off. And it feels so good. It’s more just a yelling, quick thing to let it be known that I’m always right.’

