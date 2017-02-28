Kourtney Kardashian Is Blasted After Her Daughter Penelope Wears A Lip Ring
Not everyone is impressed with the 37-year-old reality star's latest Instagram snap...
Kourtney Kardashian’s latest Instagram photo has sparked a bit of a parenting debate.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians lady shared a cute snap of herself and her four-year-old daughter Penelope snuggling in bed on Sunday night.
See: ‘Pregnant’ Cheryl Turns To Kourtney Kardashian For Celebrity Motherhood Advice
Gorgeous and make-up free, Kourtney looked relaxed and happy as she matched her bath robe with Penelope’s white top.
She’d captioned the image: ‘Our Oscar Sunday. Yes, that’s a lip ring. Thanks @kimkardashian.’
Cute, right? Except… Oh yeah. We forgot to mention the fact that Penelope’s wearing a LIP RING.
See: Wait. Did Scott Disick Actually ‘Propose’ To Kourtney Kardashian…?!
Now, we’re not suggesting that Kourtney’s actually taken Penelope to a piercer. The fact that she’s referenced sister Kim basically tells us it’s a fake.
Back in January, Kim shared a Snapchat photo of herself with a faux ring.
But this hasn’t stopped followers from getting pretty het up about the whole thing.
Comments on the picture include: ‘You got your little daughter a lip ring? And parent of the year goessss to,’ ‘When I was her age I wasn’t even allowed to wear nail polish,’ and: ‘That’s kind of dangerous to put on a child [sic].’
Eep. While Kourtney’s clearly taken inspiration from Kim’s look, she’s previously admitted that they have very different parenting styles.
The 37-year-old told The New Potato last year: ‘It’s not even bickering; we just have different ways of doing things.
‘So even if it’s things with our kids, we’ll talk to each other about it. I’ll say: “I think I want to do this, this way,” and then she wants to do something that way.
‘She will give little digs as if my way is wrong or something. I used to love confrontation – and I don’t love confrontation anymore – but sometimes it will really get to me and I’ll just go off. And it feels so good. It’s more just a yelling, quick thing to let it be known that I’m always right.’
Sign up for the newsletter
Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox
What do you think of the lip ring debate? Let us know over on Twitter @lookmagazine.