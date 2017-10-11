Kourtney has become an Aunty again...

There’s been a LOT of speculation recently that not one, not two but three members of the Kardashian-Jenner family are pregnant.

Kim is reportedly expecting a third child via surrogate, Khloe is allegedly pregnant with her first child with NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson and Kylie is apparently also expecting her first child with rapper beau Travis Scott.

And now the eldest Kardashian sister and mother of three Kourtney has revealed that she has become an Aunty to an absolutely ADORABLE addition to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians crew…

Morkur Kourtney A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 10, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

Yep, an adorable little PUPPY.

The 38-year-old reality TV star captioned the gorgeous snap of herself and the little pup sharing a kiss: ‘Morkur Kourtney’, using the Armenian term for ‘Aunty’.

Rushing to congratulate Kourtney, fans began flooding in their comments.

‘In love with your new poppie,’ one wrote, while another posted: ‘OH MY GOSH DON’T KNOW WHO IS CUTER’

‘How cute is her new baby!?’ asked a third, and a fourth commented: ‘This is the cutest picture I’ve ever seen 😍🐶’

THE KARDASHIAN DECADE A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Others praised Kourt for her use of Armenian in the post: ‘Morkur means Auntie in Armenian…. ok Kourtney I see you embracing your culture’ while another enthusiastically wrote: ‘HELL YES WEN KOURTNEY STARTS SPEAKING ARMENIAN😍😭😭🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲 OMF IM LOOSING MY S**T [sic]’

And despite the puppy being too cute to handle, many couldn’t take their eyes off of the mum of three for one reason in particular…

‘it might sound pretty weird but I can’t get my eyes out of your stunning skin 😅 [sic]’ gushed a fan, while another agreed: ‘That skin. That highlight. Perfection’

One simply put: ‘Skin goals !????’ and others asked for make-up tips: ‘What foundation do you wear, it’s always so perfect’

We’re not totally sure who’s adorable pup this is, but one thing’s for certain… We’re VERY jealous.