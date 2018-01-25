Kourtney Kardashian Is Looking Absolutely Amazing On Holiday In Mexico

The reality star is away with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian is living the life while on holiday in Mexico. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star jetted off to Punta Mita along with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima and has been sharing snaps of their luxurious trip ever since.

Today, she continued her envy-inducing social media streak by sharing her second bikini ‘gram from their getaway. In the photo, the mum of three can be seen enjoying both the gorgeous scenery and a some chips and guacamole while relaxing on a lounge chair wearing a black thong bikini.

‘Guac is extra,’ she captioned the shot, giving a nod to Chipotle where guac is in fact extra.

Kardashian and her boyfriend are all for going on getaways together, as it helps Kourtney keep her home life and romantic life separate.

While this is their first big trip of 2018, last year Kardashian and Bendjima went on several major vacations, including getaways to Cannes, Egypt, and Paris.

As it’s only January, we bet there will be plenty more romantic couple opps in their future.