Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Quickly Shuts Down Cheating Rumours

Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson has been hit with allegations that he ‘cheated’ on Khloé, but Kourtney Kardashian’s beau wants to make it clear that he has not done the same.

Earlier this week, around the same time that the Tristan Thompson reports first came out, several websites posted photos of Kourtney’s boyfriend Younes Bendjima out to dinner with friends.

While the pictures were innocuous, it was the headline that got rumours going, as the Daily Mail reported that Bendjima enjoyed ‘another night out with two mystery ladies’.

But before even more rumours were spread, Kourtney’s man was quick to set the record straight.

‘Daily Mail aka Daily Bulls*** where are the 6 others mens I was with?’ he wrote on Instagram stories. ‘What you guys trynna do? Nice cut tho you piece of shit.’

Looks like there’s only one Kardashian family cheating scandal to deal with this week.