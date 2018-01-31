Kirsten Dunst Cradles Her Baby Bump As She Announces Her Happy News

By Jonathan Borge

From the editors of InStyle US

Why have a runway show when you can just present your clothes on real-life Hollywood muses?

That’s what Rodarte designers (and sisters) Laura and Kate Mulleavy did, tapping Kirsten Dunst—a long time friend and source of inspiration—for the brand’s latest lookbook. Photographed by Autumn de Wilde, the portfolio of images is super floral, dreamy, and romantic, not to mention that the models included read like the guest list at a fancy Oscars party.

Dunst poses not once, but twice, and shows off her growing baby bump, first in a gorgeous pink floral dress and later in a beige coat matched with a larger-than-life bow. The actress is reportedly expecting her first child with fiancé Jesse Plemons.

The lookbook also includes appearances by Reese Witherspoon’s 18-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe, sister act Chloe and Halle Bailey, Grimes, Tessa Thompson, Kim Gordon, Rowan Blanchard, Hong Chau, Danai Gurira, and Gia Coppola.