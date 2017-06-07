Kimberley Walsh Finally Breaks Her Silence On Cheryl

Speaking exclusively to Look, Kimberley reveals how she really feels about Cheryl and baby Bear...

Ever since Kimberley Walsh almost spilled the beans on Cheryl’s (very private) pregnancy earlier this year, she’s remained tight lipped. But speaking exclusively to Look this week, Kimberley couldn’t help but dish the deets’ on Chez – and the recent play date with their boys.

Chatting at the launch of her new Disney show, The Lodge, the singer-come-actress said: ‘I have met baby Bear. I took my boys [two-year-old Bobby and six-month-old Cole] over the other day to see him – they’re all doing great.’

It seems Kimberley is super excited that Chez has boarded the mothership. Gushing about her BFF, Kimberley said: ‘It’s amazing. Obviously Cheryl has Bear and all my friends have babies and children of the same age. It’s good to do things like that at the same time, they can all play together and there’s so much support.’

Another birthday for @kimberleywalshofficial and another amazing year to have shared with you. From getting married to having another bambino on the way 😍 Happy birthday babe. Can't wait to see who 😁 and what the next year brings for you. Love you more with each passing year Kimba 😘 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Nov 20, 2016 at 10:32am PST

35-year-old Kimberley became a mum for the second time in December last year, but admits she’s considered extending her family.

‘I don’t feel like I’m done,’ revealed Kimberley. ‘I would potentially like another child.’

When it comes to the struggles of becoming a new mum, Kimberley revealed having a support network helps. Speaking about the pressures of losing baby weight, the Girls Aloud star revealed how she tackled it, second time around.

When both my babies nap at the same time 👍🏼👌🏼💙💙#mumlife #happy #quiet A post shared by Kimberley Walsh (@kimberleywalshofficial) on Mar 6, 2017 at 7:43am PST

‘I don’t allow myself to feel the pressure,’ reveals Kimberley.

‘You gradually lose it and then the last half a stone, you have to work on that and I’m just not ready yet.’

It seems BFF Cheryl has been worrying over her baby weight, after boyfriend Liam Payne revealed Chez ‘thinks she’s massive’. Speaking to Capital FM Liam said: ‘Pregnancy is hard to deal with, she thinks she’s massive but she’s lost everything.’

Whatever their weight, these two ladies always look ah-mazing!