It All Got A Little Awkward With One CBB Guest On This Morning Today

Kim Woodburn caused fireworks when she entered the CBB house. And her time on This Morning was pretty much the same...

Kim Woodburn proved herself to be one of the more controversial contestants on Celebrity Big Brother, and it seems as though her argumentative nature is continuing despite the fact that the series has come to a finish.

The 74-year-old took a spot on the This Morning sofa today, but things took a little bit of an uncomfortable turn when she got into something of an argument with host Phillip Schofield.

We mean, how could anyone possibly argue with that face?!

Phil, who actually spoke out about his approval of the How Clean Is Your House? presenter during the Channel 5 series, didn’t miss the opportunity to put her on the spot about some of her, well, outbursts.

He asked her what she thought when she saw the CBB footage back, and Kim said: ‘I look back with sadness that it came to that and I said those things, but I’m not sorry I said them.

‘What was happening to me, you’d have to have been a saint and I’m not. I’ve apologised for using the word beginning with “F” and that’s the only shame I feel.’

She continued: ‘I knew it would be filthy, dirty and stinky…’

Phil jumped in: ‘Aren’t you the best person to clean it up?’

Oh. He made a funny.

‘No I am not,’ she replied. ‘I went on there to be a housemate, not a cleaner.’

That told us, then.

On the subject of housemates, Kim told Holly and Phil: ‘They are cowards and it was disgusting,’ she said.

‘You say one thing to one person and then whoosh.’

And as for those massive arguments? Well, Kim reckoned it was all to do with arriving to the house late.

Phil pointed out: ‘But that didn’t happened to Chloe and that didn’t happen to Jessica, they weren’t treated like that.’

Kim replied: ‘They weren’t people that wanted to say a word out of place. They wanted to put up with it and I don’t put up with it. Phillip, you were not in there, I know what I went through. I went through hell on earth. They said, “get back to your cleaning woman”…’

‘Well you said worse!’ Phil pointed out.

Holly, who seemed a little nervous by their guest’s behaviour, asked: ‘Why not leave if you didn’t like it?’

Kim jumped on the defensive and said, ‘Why should I go? And lose all that money, massive sums of money for those bums. Would you lose a house?’

But when Phil asked how much she got paid to do the show, she snapped: ‘It’s nothing to do with you.’

Schofe then moved things along, continuing: ‘But don’t you reckon you’d have got on so much better if you’d just been nicer? If you’d been a nice person?’

Kim replied, ‘I think I am a nice person.’

The former CBB housemate didn’t have many nice things to say about Coleen Nolan or Nicola McLean, either. Kim also branded Phil a ‘phoney’ and appeared to criticise the This Morning hosts and their interview techniques.

Of course, it didn’t take too long for viewers to react on social media.