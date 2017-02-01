Kim Kardashian Fans Think She’s Pregnant With Her Third Child

...and she's spoken out about the rumours on Twitter

Kim Kardashian has sparked some very exciting rumours.

Some of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s fans became convinced that she was PREGNANT yesterday, after she revealed that she and her husband Kanye West are releasing a children’s clothing range.

The 36-year-old told us the news on Snapchat, showing her and Kanye’s adorable daughter North modelling two pieces from the upcoming collection.

We saw her in a yellow sequin dress and a matching shearling coat, and Nori, you totally rocked it.

Kim could be heard saying: ‘Wait, let me see this outfit that you’ve got on. Do you see this Yeezy jacket? Is that a Yeezy yellow shearling?’

In another video, she explained: ‘Hey, where’s our model? See Daddy and Mommy are doing a kids’ line and these are some of the pieces. Northie picked out the colours and the fabric.’

She also wrote the caption: ‘Kanye & my kids line coming soon! #SequinDress #ShearlingCoat [sic].’

Exciting! But after Kim re-Tweeted a cryptic message about the launch, some started wondering if her focus on kids’ clothes could have been inspired by some happy news.

Kim shared the fan message: ‘RT if you’re getting pregnant in time for the Kim + Kanye kids line launch,’ adding a series of emojis – including several baby faces. Ooh.

This led to excited followers to speculate: ‘Are you saying you’re pregnant Kim??’ and: ‘CANT WAIT KEEKS ANOTHER BABY WEST COMING SOON [sic].’

But sadly, the mum-of-two was quick to shut the rumours down.

Kim – who’s mum to North, three, and one-year-old son Saint, 1 – responded: ‘Def not! 😂.’

Aw. At least we have the new Yeezy line to look forward to, eh?