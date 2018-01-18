Kim Kardashian’s Will Apparently Contains Instructions On What To Do With Her Hair

'You'll have great hair'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child via surrogate on Tuesday, with the couple announcing that they were ‘over the moon’ with their new arrival.

Kim, 37, and 40-year-old Kanye, who announced that they were expecting back in September, are now parents to a newborn girl, with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star taking to her website to share the happy news.

‘She’s here! We’re so in love,’ wrote Kim. ‘Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl’

As is customary when expanding a family, Kim and Kanye are probably thinking about updating their will, something that Kim opened up about in the most recent Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode – but it wasn’t what anyone expected.

While we’re sure the mum of three has lots of details on the welfare of her children and what would happen to them in the case of an emergency in her will, the clause she opened up about on the show was actually regarding her hair.

While accompanying her mum Kris Jenner to earlobe reduction surgery (yes, really!), Kim informed her what would happen to her hair in the event of an accident.

‘I put in my will that I have to always have my hair done if I am like, cannot talk to myself, or like, communicate,’ she explained, going on to promise her mum the same courtesy should something happen to her.

‘I will make sure that your hair is always done if you don’t know your name,’ she reassured her mum. ‘You’ll have great hair.’

There’s no news however on how the Kardashian-Wests would split their fortune.