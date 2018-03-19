Some People Aren’t Happy About Kim Kardashian West’s New Range Of Concealers

'Where the dark shades at though?'

Another day, another Kim Kardashian controversy.

The reality star is no stranger to hate – in fact, she penned a post for her very own website about the topic just last week – and it seems to have happened again.

This time, it’s her new range of concealers that are in the firing line.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has really been cementing her place in the world of beauty. Kim has starred in numerous YouTube makeup tutorials, with some of the most high profile influencers, and she has launched her very own makeup brand, KKW Beauty.

Debuting her latest offering on Instagram, Kim showed off her range of concealers in a series of Instagram photos. She even enlisted the help of momager Kris Jenner and grandma MJ for a campaign shoot.

Concealer Kits coming 03.23. #KKWBEAUTY #ConcealBakeBrighten A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Mar 13, 2018 at 7:12am PDT

But fans were quick to start calling out the mum-of-three, and for varied reasons.

First thing’s first; a lot of people couldn’t help but draw comparisons between Kim’s new launch and her little sister Kylie’s beauty empire.

‘I wonder if it’s upsetting to @KylieJenner that her big sis @KimKardashian steals her make up ideas Kylie came out with concealers & now Kim is coming out with them too [sic],’ one fan wrote on Twitter.

‘So KKW beauty is coming out with a line of concealers despite Kylie already having a line?,’ another added.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Then, following the release of Kim’s swatches, many others have called out the line for its ‘limited shade’ range.

Reactions included: ‘this makeup line is only for light skin tones just like almost every other makeup line’, ‘anyone going to bring up the fact that the KKW concealer shade range is straight up disrespectful to WOC?’ and ‘where the dark shades at though?’

According to multiple news sources, model Mouna Fadiga – who took part in the KKW Beauty concealers campaign – responded to critics.

‘I can tell you that they did not choose me only to pretend; I had the makeup on and It fits perfectly my skin colour,’ she reportedly said on Instagram.

‘I even kept it on me and went to have dinner with a friend,’ she later added.