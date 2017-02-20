Kim Kardashian Reveals On Snaphat That She’s Having Her Stretch Marks Removed

Kim Kardashian has had her stretch marks 'worked on'

Kim Kardashian has revealed on Snapchat that she’s getting her stretch marks removed, and thankfully for her (and us, phew) it didn’t ‘hurt that badly’.

Taking to her Snapchat account over the weekend — using the trusty and trés cute bunny filter — the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star admitted that she’d been scared about having the procedure before, but that it actually wasn’t as bad as she thought it would be.

‘OK so I just left Dr. Ourian’s office, and we worked on stretch marks today and I feel so excited that I finally did it,’ Kim K admits in a squeaky voice.

‘I’ve been so scared to do it thinking it hurts so badly, and it didn’t hurt that badly. So I’m so grateful, and I’m so excited. I love you Dr. Ourian.’

The procedure, performed by Beverly Hills cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian, reportedly uses a Coolbeam laser to remove superficial cells, removing 10 millionth of an inch of skin tissue at a time. The results are permanent, and the patient will typically be right as rain after a few days. Although Kim didn’t confirm which part of the body she’d had zapped, the treatment is thought to cost anything between $2,900 and $4,900 based on the size of the affected area.

This wouldn’t be the first time Dr. Ourian has treated Kim. A week ago she also took to Snapchat to reveal that she was having Dr. Ourian tighten the skin around her belly button – a non-surgical procedure that would help the 36-year-old mother of two trim that post-pregnancy tum.

‘So I’m spending my Saturday with Dr. Ourian and it f–king kills. Aaaah! But it will be worth it,’ Kim states, using the black cat filter.

‘If anyone who had babies understands what it does to your belly button…then you really understand how much you need Dr. Ourian to tighten [the skin] around your belly button so that it can look back to normal.’

Ouch.

These tell-all (perhaps TMI) Snapchats confirm that Kim is very much back in the social media fold, following that enforced hiatus after her horrific robbery ordeal in Paris. And well, we’re glad she seems to be a lot happier. Although, burning off stretch marks doesn’t sound like much fun at all…

More power to you Kimmy.