Kim Kardashian Speaks Out Regarding Those ‘Pregnancy’ Rumours

Kim has taken to social media to speak out about all the ongoing speculation surrounding her family...

If you haven’t heard about all the Kardashian-Jenner ‘pregnancy’ rumours, where have you been?

Just to catch you up on all the gossip…

Reports allege that 1. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have hired a surrogate to carry their third child, 2. Kylie Jenner is reportedly ‘pregnant’ with her first child just a few months after confirming her relationship with rapper Travis Scott, and 3. Khloe is supposedly ‘pregnant’ with her first child too, after falling head over heels for NBA player Tristan Thompson.

So yeah, a lot has been allegedly going on in the Kardashian-Jenner gang.

But now Kim has hit out at ‘fake’ stories on Twitter…

Warning fans that perhaps not everything in these rumours is true, Kim addressed reports that Kylie’s father Caitlyn Jenner had ‘confirmed’ her daughter’s pregnancy earlier this week.

But first, Kim spoke out about the allegations that she had an interesting reaction to the big news about her half-sister.

Alongside an article, she tweeted: ‘This sounds like a very fake story…’

She then claimed: ‘And speaking of fake stories… The media is super shady for posting fake quotes from Caitlyn when she hasn’t spoke to anyone.’

The reality TV star went on: ‘Let me just say this… People who supposedly work with us “confirming” details they know nothing about! Especially when we havent even communicated with them SMH [sic]’.

@hollywoodreporter A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

But fans weren’t very happy with Kim for not giving them a straight answer about any of it…

‘SHE IS PREGNANT OR NOT JUST SAY FOR GOD’S SAKE’ one follower raged.

Another slammed the star for not confirming the news: ‘nobody cares about this s***, kim. you better come back to say if she’s pregnant or not…stop playing with us!!!!…[sic]’.

A third also seemed just as frustrated: ‘FFS KIM JUST TELL US IF SHES PREGNANT I CANT COPE’ [sic].

Tbf, we can’t cope either.

Hopefully we’ll get some real answers soon…